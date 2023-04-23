Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Orange Crush beach bash continued this afternoon following Saturday’s scene, which emergency services personnel have described to WTOC as chaotic.

There were minimal problems getting onto Tybee Sunday. It was nothing like Saturday where traffic was gridlocked for hours.

Chatham County Police were monitoring Highway 80 heading onto Tybee and there’s been traffic control on the island, too.

That follows Sunday where people could barely get on or off the island and emergency resources were spread thin.

WTOC caught up with Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions and she said that yesterday, there were over 11,000 cars and anywhere from 40 to 50,000 people on the island- which she says is just too many for the three mile space.

Since the event is unpermitted, Sessions says that city leaders monitor social media to figure out when Orange Crush is taking place and roughly how many people to expect.

However sessions says they simply weren’t expecting the number of people they got, and because of the size of the island, they aren’t equipped to handle it.

”Going forward we are going to be planning for the future and hopefully we’ll be able to work with out community and our leaders in Chatham County and the state and local to find out how we can better prepare for events, especially events like this that happened yesterday.” Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

Because Tybee is a public beach, Sessions says the City can’t just simply shut the event down.

Sessions says that Tybee Island Fire ran out of Narcan because of the number of overdoses on the island, and that there were people drag racing in the streets.

According to Chatham EMS, they responded to a shooting on Friday and one on Saturday.

There’s no events like that to report as of Sunday.

