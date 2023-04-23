Sky Cams
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two

Tybee Island
Tybee Island(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says it’s all hands on deck for first responders dealing with large crowds on the second day of Orange Crush.

Multiple wrecks on the routes to Tybee Island have caused gridlocked traffic, with viewers reporting hours-long traffic delays.

Chatham County Police responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski. Chatham Emergency Services officials have called this a road rage incident.

Sessions says most restaurants on Tybrisia Street closed by 3 p.m. due to the overwhelming crowds.

Sessions also says the city of Tybee has had to obtain extra doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses.

WTOC has been unable to gain access to Tybee Island throughout Saturday due to ongoing traffic jams.

This is a developing situation, stay with WTOC for updates.

