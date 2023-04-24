Sky Cams
50th Stand Up For America Day parade this weekend in Port Wentworth

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 50th Stand Up for America Day parade in Port Wentworth is this Saturday, April 29.

The parade is just one part of a festival to honor America’s service men and women.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on WTOC.com, the WTOC News app, WTOC+, WTOC Facebook page and WTOC YouTube page.

