Bulloch County Sheriff’s office searching for robbery suspect

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Deputies responded to the Valero convenience store at 101 Kyle Sorrell Road Saturday.

The suspect entered the store in all black clothing with a firearm.

Police say the suspect appeared to be extremely pigeon-toed upon review of surveillance video.

Anyone with information please contact Investigator William Sims at 912-764-1767.

