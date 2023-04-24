Sky Cams
Bulloch County Sheriff’s office searching for robbery suspect

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Deputies responded to the Valero convenience store at 101 Kyle Sorrell Road Saturday.

The suspect entered the store in all black clothing with a firearm.

Police say the suspect appeared to be extremely pigeon-toed upon review of surveillance video.

Anyone with information please contact Investigator William Sims at 912-764-1767.

