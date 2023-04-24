Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cleanup continues after ‘chaotic’ Orange Crush weekend

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is cleaning up after what officials are calling a chaotic weekend during Orange Crush celebrations.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I grew up coming here as a child and I’ve never seen it that bad,” Tybee visior Hannah Alba said.

Glass bottles and shoes are what remain in the sand after the beach bash drew thousands.

“People were dancing and twerking. It was crazy,” Tybee visitor Peggy Jett said.

Tybee officials say an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people came onto the island Saturday causing gridlock for hours.

“It took us seven hours to go ten miles,” Jett said.

The Chatham County Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to an apparent road rage shooting near Fort Pulaski. Law enforcement responded to several other wrecks in the area throughout the weekend.

“There were vehicles doing donuts in the highway, spinning wheels. People were going the wrong way,” Jett said.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said Orange Crush was too large for the small island to handle but that city officials are limited in what they can do to control the event.

“It will always be a public beach. We cannot forbid people from coming on our beach,” Mayor Sessions said.

No one was seriously hurt on Tybee and city officials vow to discuss how they can prepare for the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80

Latest News

CG BUCS
CG BUCS
Person detained after shooting on Skidaway Road
Westbound lanes of I-16 near Chatham Pkwy blocked due to downed powerline
Man treated for graze wound after early Sunday morning shooting at Jefferson, Congress streets