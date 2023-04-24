Cleanup continues after ‘chaotic’ Orange Crush weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is cleaning up after what officials are calling a chaotic weekend during Orange Crush celebrations.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I grew up coming here as a child and I’ve never seen it that bad,” Tybee visior Hannah Alba said.

Glass bottles and shoes are what remain in the sand after the beach bash drew thousands.

“People were dancing and twerking. It was crazy,” Tybee visitor Peggy Jett said.

Tybee officials say an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people came onto the island Saturday causing gridlock for hours.

“It took us seven hours to go ten miles,” Jett said.

The Chatham County Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to an apparent road rage shooting near Fort Pulaski. Law enforcement responded to several other wrecks in the area throughout the weekend.

“There were vehicles doing donuts in the highway, spinning wheels. People were going the wrong way,” Jett said.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said Orange Crush was too large for the small island to handle but that city officials are limited in what they can do to control the event.

“It will always be a public beach. We cannot forbid people from coming on our beach,” Mayor Sessions said.

No one was seriously hurt on Tybee and city officials vow to discuss how they can prepare for the future.

