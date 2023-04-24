Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cloudy start to the work week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s at daybreak.

A few light shower are possible early this morning, otherwise we will be dry. We will see increasing clouds, holding afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Despite the clouds, we won’t see any rain Monday afternoon. This evening will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s after sunset.

Tuesday is similar temperature wise, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a few showers along the afternoon sea breeze, but this looks like another mostly dry day.

Wetter weather builds in toward the end of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s, with daily afternoon rain chances.

A few sea breeze showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but better rain chances arrives on Thursday and Friday. Some lightning is possible, but our severe weather threat is low at this point.

Saturday looks to be drier at the moment with highs in the lower 80s. We could also see another front move in Sunday, bringing in an additional rain chance with highs back in the 70s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80
Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Forecast
Saturday severe threat not as great
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 04-21-2023