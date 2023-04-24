Cloudy start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s at daybreak.

A few light shower are possible early this morning, otherwise we will be dry. We will see increasing clouds, holding afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Despite the clouds, we won’t see any rain Monday afternoon. This evening will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s after sunset.

Tuesday is similar temperature wise, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a few showers along the afternoon sea breeze, but this looks like another mostly dry day.

Wetter weather builds in toward the end of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s, with daily afternoon rain chances.

A few sea breeze showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but better rain chances arrives on Thursday and Friday. Some lightning is possible, but our severe weather threat is low at this point.

Saturday looks to be drier at the moment with highs in the lower 80s. We could also see another front move in Sunday, bringing in an additional rain chance with highs back in the 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

