Coastal Georgia Buccaneers pick up win in Savannah debut, aim to make impact beyond the basketball court

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After beginning their inaugural season in McIntosh County, the Coastal Georgia Buccaneers now call the city of Savannah home.

Playing on their new home floor for the first time at Memorial Day High School, the Buccaneers defeated Fayetteville, 95-91, marking their fifth straight victory.

The Buccaneers are part of The Basketball League (TBI), which is a 44-team professional basketball organization, one tier below the NBA G League.

Team owner Prescott Mack says the Buccaneers will make an impact in Savannah beyond the basketball court.

When it comes to the Coastal Georgia Buccaneers and us bringing basketball to Savannah, basketball is the last thing that we worry about. We want to be able to be called by principals when kids at school are getting into trouble. We want to be called by the city when there are ‘Stop The Violence’ campaigns. We want to be used as best as possible,” Prescott said.

You can visit the team website and see their upcoming schedule at https://www.cgbucs.com/

