Could HHI’s recent land purchase be used to build affordable housing?

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the last few months, the town of Hilton Head has used over $7,000,000 to purchase about 12 acres of land along Jonesville Road.

The question now is will they be able to use it to address the island’s affordable housing crisis?

The town’s leader said they don’t have an answer just yet, but the council wanted to snatch up the land, nonetheless.

“The property on Jonesville Road was acquired to keep development from coming in and make certain that we’re protecting our area from overdevelopment,” Hilton Head Mayor Alan Perry said.

He says that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be turned into affordable housing, adding that it remains at the top of their list.

“The housing we know is priority number 1. Addressing overdevelopment priority number 1-A,” Mayor Perry said.

The mayor says purchases like this give the town options and keeps them thinking ahead of continued growth. This parcel specifically cost them $7.6 million.

“That is a big chunk of change and over the past four years with previous council there wasn’t a whole lot of land buying that took place. We came in as a new council and said we want to make certain that we’re going to address it,” Mayor Perry said.

While they are yet to do discuss what these plots will turn into, Perry said they have affordable housing plans in the works no matter what.

“We’re in the process of working with a lot of different organizations to address the housing. There’s things we can’t talk about yet that we’re doing, it is part of our goal to make certain we have affordable housing on Hilton Head,” Mayor Perry said.

As plans for this land continue to progress, WTOC will keep you updated on air and online.

