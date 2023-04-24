Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man found not guilty of 2019 shooting at Pooler apartment complex

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been found not guilty of a deadly shooting at a Pooler apartment complex in 2019.

On Friday, April 21, a jury found Anthony Williams III not guilty on five counts including murder. The judge gave a directed verdict of not guilty on three counts.

Williams was accused of killing Ralph Reynolds in July of 2019.

A second suspect, Nicole Jandro, was also charged in Reynolds’ killing. Murder charges against Jandro have been dropped but she still faces charges of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Adam Bauer
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80

Latest News

Statesboro man supporting law enforcement by walking 50 miles in 24 hours
Statesboro man supporting law enforcement by walking 50 miles in 24 hours
‘We need to help them:’ Bluffton mayor says two residents trapped in Sudan
THE News at 6
‘We can’t anticipate multiple delays for hours:’ Chatham Co. Police Chief addresses heavy traffic from Orange Crush
THE News at 6
‘We need to help them:’ Bluffton mayor says two residents trapped in Sudan