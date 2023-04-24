Man found not guilty of 2019 shooting at Pooler apartment complex

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been found not guilty of a deadly shooting at a Pooler apartment complex in 2019.

On Friday, April 21, a jury found Anthony Williams III not guilty on five counts including murder. The judge gave a directed verdict of not guilty on three counts.

Williams was accused of killing Ralph Reynolds in July of 2019.

A second suspect, Nicole Jandro, was also charged in Reynolds’ killing. Murder charges against Jandro have been dropped but she still faces charges of tampering with evidence.

