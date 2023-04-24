Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man treated for graze wound after early Sunday morning shooting at Jefferson, Congress streets

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday near Jefferson and Congress streets.

Police responded to a shots-fired call around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, an adult male was treated for a graze wound.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80

Latest News

Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
19th annual Poker Run
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office host 19th annual Poker Run
GS SPRING GAME
GSU SPRING GAME