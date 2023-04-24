Man treated for graze wound after early Sunday morning shooting at Jefferson, Congress streets
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday near Jefferson and Congress streets.
Police responded to a shots-fired call around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, an adult male was treated for a graze wound.
No arrests have been made.
