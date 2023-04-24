Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford shows after losing his voice.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans with tickets to the show will be able to receive a refund.

Wallen performed Saturday night to a sold-out crowd at the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
Councilwoman Karen Williams
Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams announces mayoral candidacy
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network
CG BUCS
CG BUCS