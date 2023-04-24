Over 11,000 cars tried to get on and off Tybee Island over the weekend, according to city leaders

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island for the first time in several years.

50,000 to 60,000 people filled the island this weekend, according to city leaders.

While they say the traffic was ridiculous, a few visitors from Atlanta say the party was worth the wait.

This weekend appears to be a record-breaking number of visitors for Orange Crush compared to years past.

City leaders estimate there were more than 11,500 cars trying to get on and off the island.

According to Chatham County Police there were 21 accidents on the road to Tybee this weekend. 18 of them happening on Saturday.

Some folks coming for Orange Crush had to wait hours.

“The traffic was terrible. Everything was an hour away but we got here Friday night and went outside and it was lit all weekend. I’m coming here every year,” said Brilynn Beale.

Residents and businesses also felt the effects of long wait times to get on and off the island.

