Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams announces mayoral candidacy

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilwoman Karen Williams is set to announce her campaign for mayor of the City of Pooler April 29.

This will take place at Chazito’s Latin Cuisine at 2 p.m. Williams was elected to the Pooler City Council in 2019.

Williams’ mission is to plan for Pooler’s future, balancing residential, commercial and industrial development to ensure economic success while maintaining and supporting local neighborhoods for present and future generations.

Four generations of Williams’ family live in Pooler, and she has a vested interest in Pooler’s viability and growth.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.