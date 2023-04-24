Sky Cams
Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams announces mayoral candidacy

Councilwoman Karen Williams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilwoman Karen Williams is set to announce her campaign for mayor of the City of Pooler April 29.

This will take place at Chazito’s Latin Cuisine at 2 p.m. Williams was elected to the Pooler City Council in 2019.

Williams’ mission is to plan for Pooler’s future, balancing residential, commercial and industrial development to ensure economic success while maintaining and supporting local neighborhoods for present and future generations.

Four generations of Williams’ family live in Pooler, and she has a vested interest in Pooler’s viability and growth.

