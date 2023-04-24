SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett receives Tar Wars Champion Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Ann Levett received a big award Monday from the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.

It’s all for her leadership and support of the Tar Wars Program. The program aims to prevent students from vaping and smoking.

This year alone, 10,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System learned about the dangers of tobacco and vaping products.

Experts say by the time a child reaches 6th grade, 80% of them have been offered some type of tobacco, or nicotine product.

Tar Wars talks to students before they get to that age to help prevent this from happening.

“What children don’t realize is that even one single cartridge of a vape could be as much as an entire pack of cigarettes. So the addiction much much more rapidly as well as we’re seeing more lung related injuries for the children who were smoking the vape. They don’t realize that it’s overheating their lungs,” said Faye Fulton, the executive director of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.

She says if a parent does find out that their child is vaping to talk to their pediatrician and work with them and the child to ween them off the drug before they move on to anything more addictive.

