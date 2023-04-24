Statesboro man supporting law enforcement by walking 50 miles in 24 hours

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In May, a Statesboro man will walk roughly 50 miles in 24 hours to show support for police, sheriff’s deputies and others.

Next month, John Long will walk the 15-mile perimeter of Statesboro over and over again not to raise a dime but to raise awareness. He hopes people in other communities will do something, anything, that day too.

He walks every year during Police Memorial Week for a 24 hour period.

He carries the flag that represents law enforcement to show his support for officers of all badges and agencies. He hopes people in other communities will find ways to call attention to the sacrifices of law enforcement and their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect neighbors and their community.

“I just pray more people see fit to get involved in their own community, and to if not walk and carry the thin blue line flag do something,” Statesboro John Long said.

Long will be walking May 19 and 20, from one afternoon into the next, wrapping up with a local police memorial service.

