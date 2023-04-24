Suspect at large following kidnapping in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is at large following a kidnapping Monday.

According to Savannah Police, they were alerted about a kidnapping and the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say, they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not stop. During the pursuit shots were fired at officers.

The vehicle was abandoned at Habersham and 35th Lane.

The victim and officer are both uninjured and one suspect is at large, according to police.

