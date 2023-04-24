‘We can’t anticipate multiple delays for hours:’ Chatham Co. Police Chief addresses heavy traffic from Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Visitors for Orange Crush said they had a great time this weekend but a big headache for them, residents, workers, and police was the traffic.

Drivers tell WTOC people were doing donuts in the middle of the road and driving the wrong way. There were 21 accidents in total this weekend on the road to Tybee according to Chatham County Police.

“11,500 vehicles on to a two lane road.”

“It wasn’t a traffic jam. It was a parking lot.”

People reported being stuck for hours.

“It was all the way backed up, streets, highways, everywhere.”

But visitors say what appears to be a record-breaking turnout for Orange Crush was worth the wait.

“I definitely had a good time out here.”

Boardwalk Ice Cream was one of the few restaurants that remained open the entire time, welcoming the large crowds.

“The reason we’re open is to serve spring break college kids wanting to go to the beach and have a good time. So, for 99% of them it was college kids having a good time,” said Allen Newkirk, the owner of Boardwalk Ice Cream.

Some business owners said they had to close early because their night crews couldn’t make it. They tell me they were stuck in traffic for more than three hours.

“Tybee did awesome but I think they could have used a little more help with the traffic.”

There were 18 crashes on Saturday alone. One of those happened after a road rage shooting left someone with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up all the way into Whitemarsh and Wilmington Island neighborhoods like you see here. People could also seen going the other way and driving in people’s yards which residents tell me was frustrating.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says his officers worked 16-hour shifts doing what they could to control traffic, but crowds this size were unexpected.

“We could have had more visual presence and I think that certainly is something we have to look at going forward but we can’t anticipate accidents. We can’t anticipate multiple delays for hours,” said Chief Hadley.

As far as Tybee officials, there were 40 police officers, eight code enforcement officers and 13 fire personnel working the weekend. That’s compared to the 40,000 to 50,000 people on the Island.

Georgia State Patrol assisted with 10 troopers originally and a sergeant said they called for about five more after Governor Brian Kemp requested more help.

Hadley says CCPD was not asked to assist but he and the Tybee Police Chief did communicate throughout the week. He says they will be making adjustments in the future.

“Whether it be coordination or communication or what not, this is an unprecedented event with unprecedented numbers. We just have to learn from what we experienced this weekend and do the best going forward.”

Tybee Fire also ran out of Narcan to treat overdoses. Chatham County Police say they brought about two cases of Narcan containing several doses to resupply the island.

Hadley says he and the Tybee Police Chief here will be meeting Tuesday to discuss how the weekend went.

WTOC did request the number of arrests made this weekend by Tybee Police but that information has not been available yet.

