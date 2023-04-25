Acme Sales and books in Savannah donates 1,000 books to Books to Kids Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be taking our annual Books to Kids Book Drive on the road again this week.

We are collecting books for students ages Kindergarten through Third Grade.

It’s all in efforts to keep books in kids hands for the summer.

We are looking for gently used or new books.

The Acme Sales and books in Savannah made a big donation Tuesday.

They donated 1,000 books to our drive.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.