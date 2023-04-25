Sky Cams
Books to Kids drive continues this Friday at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC, in partnership with the Ken Nugent law firm, is collecting books for kids in 2023.

The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

On Friday, April 28, WTOC will be at the Barnes & Noble in the Oglethorpe Mall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect your donations.

And as a reminder, you can always bring books by the WTOC station off Chatham Parkway.

SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett receives Tar Wars Champion Award
