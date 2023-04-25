Chatham Co. Department of Health hosting safe sleeping class aiming to lower infant mortality

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, three infants died per week due to sleep-related causes in 2021. That’s according to the department of health’s most recent data.

The Chatham County Department of Health is trying to lower infant mortality through a safe sleeping class.

Every first Thursday of the month, parents and guardians are welcomed here to the Chatham County Health Department to learn more about safe sleep practices. And at the end of the session, they’re given a free pack and play. This is the health department’s way to lower sleep related deaths.

According to the CDC, accidental suffocation and strangulation of infants in bed made up 27 percent of Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths in 2020.

Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles says the majority of those deaths are related to parents sleeping in the same bed as their baby.

They hope providing a free space for babies to sleep and helpful tips will make a difference.

“We just want less infants to die because of where they’re put to sleep or what’s surrounding them by educating expecting mothers or mothers with new little ones along with the family, whether that be grandma, aunt a cousin, we want this to be a family atmosphere where we can educate everyone,” Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles said.

Their safe to sleep classes seat 10 people at a time.

