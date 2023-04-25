Sky Cams
City of Statesboro needs input to apply for grant to help Whitesville neighborhood

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders say help could be on the way for one of Statesboro’s most needy neighborhoods. But they say they’ll need your help.

The Whitesville neighborhood became an annexed part of the city back in the 1990′s.

The city could soon apply for a Community Development Block Grant worth up to $1.2 million. It could help rehabilitate some homes as well as improve water, sewer, drainage, or other issues.

The city will host a public meeting Thursday night to get people’s feedback on what the neighborhood needs.

“We want to make sure we’re really able to address the needs of the people in that community versus those of us who “go to” that community and take a look around,” said Justin Williams, with the City of Statesboro.

Williams said the more input and feedback from the community that goes into the grant proposal, the better their chances of getting funding to improve housing and the parks in the neighborhood.

The meeting Thursday will be at the Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church. A second meeting will take place next Tuesday at Statesboro City Hall.

