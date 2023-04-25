Firefighters respond to dryer fire at Beaufort Co. school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said the sprinkler system at a Beaufort Co. high school helped minimize damage to the school from an athletic dryer.

Burton Fire District responded to Whale Branch Early College High School just before 5 p.m. Monday after 911 callers saw smoke coming from the back of the school.

Arriving firefighters found an activated fire alarm and a fire inside one of the school’s athletic dryers. Firefighters said the school’s sprinkler system contained the fire and limited damage to the building.

Crews continued to remove smoke and water from the building after the fire was put out.

Investigators believe the fire was unintentional.

Officials said the school’s fire protection system was restored and operational as of 11 p.m. Monday.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

