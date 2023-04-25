Sky Cams
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges

He already faced 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money, and other alleged financial crimes.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, was indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion in the indictment on Thursday. He already faced 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money, and other alleged financial crimes.

In December the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Murdaugh owed nearly half a million dollars in state taxes. They estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021, during which the Attorney General said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. The indictment says the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud PMPED and its clients of legal settlement money.

During his trial for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, he admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm, and friends.

For more coverage, visit the Murdaugh Cases section.



