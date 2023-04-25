‘It means a lot to me:’ More than 300 people volunteered to build homes for veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Home Depot and some of their local partners came together Tuesday to build homes and furniture for veterans.

More than 300 volunteers from nonprofits in our area worked together to frame walls for new homes, make raised dog beds for service animals and take the first steps in building new therapy spaces for veterans to gather.

Those who worked on the project noted how rewarding the build was.

“It means a lot to me. You know my dad was a Vietnam Veteran so for me it’s really personal to give back and serve our veterans. It’s very core to me. I enjoy giving back, volunteering my time, making an impact in the community that they need,” John Ellington said.

They also built smaller structures that will go to families of veterans with kids to use as play houses.

