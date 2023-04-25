‘Its generally been a low crime area:’ Savannah residents speak out after kidnapping and police chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is hearing from Savannah residents after a kidnapping and police chase Monday night.

“I just feel that it’s unsafe.”

Police on foot searching for the two suspected kidnappers about two blocks away from where the chase ended.

“We’re just looking around the area making sure nothing was missed last night.”

It’s not clear where the woman was kidnapped, only that police spotted the vehicle associated with the crime during a traffic stop.

After firing several shots at an officer’s police car, the suspects got away. Police did find the same car the suspected kidnappers where in, but without them in it on East 35th Street.

Loretta Gamble lives in a senior living facility in the midst of the chaos. While she wasn’t home during the chase, she says as a woman, this situation is unnerving.

“That makes me feel like I got to be more on a look out and see do I see anything suspicious or whatever, not only for myself but for anybody else,” Loretta Gamble said.

Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett says this situation didn’t originate in Savannah.

Austin Francis lives on 41st Street near where the chase began.

“I’ve been here since 2015 and its generally been a low crime area, nothing so significant as a car chase or a kidnapping.”

He says he’ll be keeping his head on a swivel from now on.

“For me it means I have to be more cautious about what I do. I wont be out at night at certain times, in certain places. Up until now I felt perfectly safe so I guess I’ll be a little more cautious about what’s around me,” Austin Francis said.

