Kiwanis Rodeo returning to Statesboro this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You get the chance to watch rodeo cowboys compete this weekend in Statesboro, and help the community.

Excitement builds through the week as the rodeo brings fun for everyone and funding for a host of local causes.

Crowds will pack the arena this weekend for the annual Kiwanis Rodeo. Anna Woolsey is the current Miss Rodeo USA and has already heard about this stop on the tour.

“They told me these guys would have me pretty busy and it’s a great rodeo and a great town. So I had a little knowledge before hand,” Miss Rodeo USA Anna Woolsey said.

Cowboys compete for prize money and points on the tour. But the big winners for the weekend are the Kiwanis Club and all the local non-profit groups they sponsor with the money raised.

“We give to FFA, 4H, Boys & Girls Club of America. As a non-profit, anything we make over our operating budget goes directly back into the community,” Kiwanis Rodeo Chairman Bobby Turner said.

Organizers anticipate 5-6,000 between the two nights and that’s just fine with Anna.

“People come up and ask me what I’m doing and why i wear a crown and it helps us grow our sport and grow the community.”

And the fun happens Friday and Saturday evenings at the Bulloch Co. Ag Arena on Langston Chapel Road.

