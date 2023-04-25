Man indicted on murder charges for deadly July 2022 shooting in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges for a deadly July 2022 shooting in Savannah.

Quinten Jenkins faces two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of theft by taking, one count of making a false statement, and two counts of firearm possession during felony commission.

Jenkins is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Malik Green and then stealing a vehicle. This happened on July 26, 2022, in the 7600 block of Skidaway Road.

The case has been bound up to Superior Court.

