At meeting, Jenkins County parents speak about ‘inappropriate’ pic

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A photo posted on Facebook showing four students surrounding their school project caused quite an uproar with parents in Jenkins County.

On Monday, the district gave parents the chance to speak at the board meeting.

Well, the one parent who gave notice within 24 hours of the meeting. We were there where parents gathered to hear what board members had to say.

The majority of parents left unhappy. Around 35 to 40 parents gathered at the Jenkins County Board of Education, patiently waiting for answers on how this happened and how the school posted it to Facebook, thinking it was acceptable.

An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the Jenkins County School District. (Contributed)

“How can they justify that the decorated bin represented science week earth day and bring anything but a bag day? How did the educators find the decorated trash bin ethical,” said Tracy George. “How many times have they had this training? Is it every year? How many times have they signed the personal handbook in regard to the code of ethics?”

More than 35 parents showed up for one thing.

“An answer. An answer. I thought that they would have the time. They could have come up with some answer,” said Samantha Coker.

Board Chair Mary Young says it’s about moving forward.

“I can say I really understand, and I am appalled at what happened. What I can say to you is this we can’t go backward. We have to go forwards, and that is what this meeting is about,” she said.

Their plan to do that is with a new diversity and ethics program outside of school required for teachers and optional for parents.

“Setting up the diversity program and, you know, the parent’s committee will prevent things from happening in the future is that it took this for, you know, that to take place, but I’m glad that you know, it’s an option now, well, for the teachers and staff is something that they have to do, but it’s an option for parents to get involved,” said Shatonya Wilson, parent.

Leaving others with more questions.

Coker said: “If you notice, none of her questions were answered. What’s going to happen? Who’s going to be held accountable? Nothing was said about the educator.’

And many agree this is a community issue, and the trash can is just a symptom of a much bigger problem.

“I left this town years ago. Nothing has changed. We still have the issue where we have to address people teaching their children at home that the people that they go to school and work with are lesser than them,” said Coker.

Superintendent Tara Cooper says they haven’t done this kind of training in years, and they’ve never offered it to parents until now and have asked an expert from the University of Georgia to help.

