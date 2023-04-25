Mild day, a few afternoon showers possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts mostly out dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There are a few light showers moving across the area early this morning.

We’ll warm to the mid 70s by noon with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. The sea breeze will bring in the opportunity for a few showers pushing inland from the afternoon into the early evening. Quiet weather continues this evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Wetter weather builds in from the middle to the end of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s, with daily afternoon rain chances. A storm or two will be possible for inland areas Wednesday afteroon.

The chance for thunderstorms increases on Thursday with afternoon highs closer to 80 degrees. The wettest time period looks like late Thursday into Friday.

Saturday looks to be drier at the moment with highs in the low 80s. Rain then increases in coverage late Saturday into Sunday. The chance of storms is also present as this front moves in on Sunday.

After the front, Monday looks sunny and dry with highs near 80 degrees.

