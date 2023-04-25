Sky Cams
Oatland Island Wildlife Center holds birthday ‘pawty’ for wolf pack

Oconee, Suwanee and Ogeechee turned 7 on Tuesday
Wolf Birthday 'Pawty'
Wolf Birthday 'Pawty'(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oatland Island Wildlife Center held a big celebration Tuesday for three of their most popular residents and they invited the public to join in on the fun.

It was standing room only at Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Visitors coming from near, like Claire Parrish and Kasey Ragland, “we are regulars.”

And far, like the Hydorn Family, “we’re in town from Detroit.”

All ready to ‘Pawty!’

As staff made the final preparations, birthday revelers positioned themselves for the best view of the celebration and finally the guests of honor arrived.

“It was really cool they came right up to the glass, they had their treats, grabbed the pinata and it was cool to watch,” said the Hydorns

The three wolves, Oconee, Suwanee and Ogeechee celebrating their 7th birthday together enjoying their gifts and at demonstrating typical sibling behavior.

Overall a memorable day for the wolves and all their closest friends.

“It was a lot of fun. A great big birthday for the wolves,” added Parrish.

