Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky was charged with murder after being accused of driving under the influence and crashing into three cars, killing a teenager.

According to a toxicology report, 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four times the legal limit.

Those with a blood alcohol concentration of .35-.40 could be on the brink of a coma or have loss of consciousness, according to Stanford University. Those with a BAC level of .25-.30 are considered severely intoxicated, have mental confusion and would likely need assistance walking.

Police said he was driving a Mazda when he crashed into the back of a Toyota. The citation said there was no evidence Ocampo tried to brake before hitting the car.

The Toyota was shoved forward into a Pontiac, which then hit a Buick.

Police said the driver of the Buick, Pontiac and Toyota were all taken to the hospital, as well as the front-seat passengers in the Toyota and Pontiac.

The passenger in the back of the Toyota, 17-year-old Mohammed Hussein, was also taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Ocampo was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened and did not have a driver’s license.

Investigators said there were several empty bottles and one full bottle of Corona found inside the Mazda.

Ocampo was arrested and charged with one count of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving without a license.

Police also charged him with five counts of wanton endangerment, the extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.