Skilled to Work: Bryan County Middle School’s Family Consumer Science class

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Middle School has a state championship banner to hang, thanks to four friends and their skills they’re learning in a pathway this year.

“I just kind of did it to like hang out with my friends.”

“When I was little, I could not cook at all.”

“It’s definitely more advanced than cooking ramen noodles in my kitchen.”

“I’ll be at a restaurant and try something and I’ll be like, That’s good. I’m gonna make it at home.”

From a fun time with friends, to a potential pathway for the future, McKenna Reagan, Blaire Oliver, Anna Tarpley and Isabella Collins have grown together in the first year of the Family Consumer Science class at Bryan County Middle School.

“I try to do something hands on at least three times a week with them, get them up moving around, socializing, teamwork,” Teacher Amanda Shafer said.

It’s the first year for Amanda Shafer too, who joined Bryan County as a teacher... and advisor for Family Career Community Leaders of America.

Together - they made school history.

“The winner of the 2023 Middle School Student Chef competition is Bryan County Middle School.”

“We we’re all screaming. We were so excited.”

“To put Bryan County on the map is very exciting.”

The Student Chef Competition is a statewide event through the Georgia Department of Education for schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

Bryan County submitted a Mexican Street Corn Salad.

And winning wasn’t a cake walk.

“I’m a very picky eater, so it has to be a certain way and this has definitely helped me get out of that comfort zone.”

“When we first made it, it was not that tasty.”

“We experimented a lot.”

