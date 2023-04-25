Tybee Island Police Department releases weekly report including Orange Crush celebrations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department said it made 18 arrests and responded to over 300 calls during Orange Crush weekend.

The police department released the data as part of their weekly report.

According to the police department, officers did respond to several reports of shots fired but no one was shot over the weekend of April 21-23.

Many of the charges for the arrests were related to DUIs, driving violations and disorderly conduct.

Police say they did recover a stolen vehicle and two stolen firearms.

To read the full report from the police department, please click here.

