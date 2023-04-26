$15,000 needed to get bust of founder of First Bryan Baptist Church in Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah newest square may be getting an addition honoring the state’s oldest African American Baptist Church.

Yamacraw Square was unveiled late last year in front of First Bryan Baptist Church.

The Andrew Bryan Community Development Corporation is asking for your help to honor the church’s late founder.

“His courage, his fearlessness.”

This is one of the only depictions of Reverend Andrew Bryan, the founder of First Bryan Baptist Church, but a sculpture and several others are leading the effort to get a bust placed here of Reverend Bryan honoring his legacy in Savannah and across the country.

Jerome Meadows and Bob Spell are two of the bunch hoping to get the newest edition to Savannah’s newest square up for the public’s eye.

Born in Charleston, Reverend Bryan bought his freedom from slavery in the 18th century and built what many believe was the country’s first African-American Baptist Church.

This will be one of many sculptures Meadows has done on prominent Black leaders and says there’s no denying Bryan’s impact on our area.

“Considering the time that he lived through, the blatant racism that he had to endure and his strength and his character, his perseverance,” said Jerome Meadows with Meadow Arts Studios

Meadows says his biggest challenge in this roughly 10 month long project will be using one picture to create a bust of Bryan. But he says it’s something that needs to be done so the history isn’t forgotten.

“We can avoid the erasure that happens in a lot of African American communities.”

Rev. Bryan and his congregation risked everything to hold church together. Now, Meadows and Spell are asking the community to help them reach their goal of $15,000 for this project in Yamacraw Square, since the city won’t be helping foot the bill.

“I think this is the perfect spot for that bust to be and hopefully that it will just peak interest more and people will spend some more time here in the square about the history in each of these plaques,” said community activist Bob Spell.

Spell says the Metropolitian Planning Commission will decide if they can move forward with putting the bust here next week.

Then, the Savannah City Council will have the final say.

