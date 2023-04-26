Afternoon showers return, highs in the 70s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out mostly dry and partly cloudy.

Temperatures start out in the upper 50s to lower 60s at daybreak. A few light showers could push in late morning. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s by noon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and a few storms will develop along the sea breeze once again during the afternoon, diminishing throughout the evening. Inland areas have a better shot at rain, especially west of I-95.

Thursday starts out dry with temperatures near 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees, with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase late Thursday into Friday. Go ahead and plan on damp weather during this time.

Rain continues during the Friday morning commute followed by highs near 80 degrees. Rain looks to it will continue through the midday hours, with a drying trend going into the evening.

Saturday looks to be drier at the moment with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday won’t be completely dry but does look drier than Sunday. This is when we could also see another front move in on Sunday, bringing in an additional chance of rain during the afternoon/evening. The chance of storms is also present as this front moves in on Sunday with a severe storm or two possible.

After the front, rain looks to clear out with sunshine returning Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

