America’s Second Harvest Food Bank opening new location on Chatham Pkwy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction is underway for the new warehouse for America’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

The new space will be on Chatham Parkway.

The Executive Director for the nonprofit had previously said this new facility will double their kitchen space, in addition to doubling warehouse space and creating more loading docks for trucks.

The project is expected to be finished no later than the end of next year.

