Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office announces program, allows law enforcement to work for multiple agencies

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announcing a new program that allows members of law enforcement to work for multiple agencies in their area.

The program comes as departments around the nation are struggling to fill positions and recruit new members.

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner explains how the process works.

“What we’re talking about today are M-O-U’s memoranda’s of understandings where the sheriff of the county gives jurisdiction to the municipalities to be apart of these programs and then we create an M-O-U which is a legal opportunity for jurisdiction and then we invite members of the municipalities from the police department to compete along with sheriff’s deputies for positions on these special teams.”

Units involved in the program include, the bomb squad, violent crimes task force, K9 unit and SWAT team.

