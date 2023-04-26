Bluffton couple escapes from Sudan in midst of war

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton, S.C. couple who has been trapped in Sudan has officially escaped the country.

They told WTOC they are now in Egypt and are safe after traveling for four days. Once they reach Cairo, they say they will fly home from there.

This comes as Sudan is in the middle of a civil war between two rival generals.

President Joe Biden ordered evacuations for U.S. Embassy workers over the weekend with rescue missions. But around 16,000 U.S. nationals remain trapped in the war-torn country.

