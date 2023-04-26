The Cottages at Bethany offering free Dementia training class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An assisted living home is bringing back a valuable class for anyone dealing with dementia patients.

Communicating with a dementia patient, either a loved one, a patient, or a customer, can feel like communicating through a brick wall. This class gives anyone the chance to see what those patients see, hear, or feel.

Mike Anderson and his family see the impact dementia has on his mother.

“You can have a conversation like you and I are having. Then, three minutes later, they ask a question that you just talked about,” Graduate Mike Anderson said.

Before COVID, The Cottages at Bethany offered virtual training for loved ones, nurses, and first responders. Designed by P.K. Beville, it uses proprietary audio and visual over-stimulation to as participants are placed in a room to try and accomplish simple tasks.

“They will say something specific that their mother or father or loved one does. Then it automatically clicks why they did it. They’ll do some of those same mannerisms while they’re doing the tour,” Haley McNure, The Cottages at Bethany said.

They’re now bringing back the training in a monthly course for anyone who deals with patients.

“Just to spend some time from her perspective to see how she is hearing and how she’s communicating with us.”

You can contact folks at Bethany to sign up for one of the free classes on a first come-first serve basis.

