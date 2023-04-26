Disney sues DeSantis over Reedy Creek district

(Gray News) - Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, alleging a targeted campaign of harassment, according to multiple media reports.

The lawsuit comes as the entertainment company is battling the state for control of the Reedy Creek district, an area that includes Walt Disney World properties.

Disney has been embroiled in a dispute with the Florida governor since they pushed back against his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, also known as the Parental Rights in Education bill.

