Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family of UGA student diagnosed with brain tumor makes decision to stop treatment

Liza Burke suffered medical emergency in Mexico
Liza Burke suffered medical emergency in Mexico(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a University of Georgia student who was diagnosed with a brain tumor after a recent trip to Mexico for what was supposed to be one last spring break with friends has made the heartbreaking decision to stop her treatment.

On her final day in Cabo San Lucas, Liza Burke, a senior at UGA, wasn’t feeling well. She woke up that morning with what felt like a migraine and then hours later, her friends couldn’t wake her up from a nap.

Burke was rushed to a hospital in Mexico for emergency surgery and eventually diagnosed with AVM or Arteriovenous Malformation, a condition that causes bleeding in the brain.

After several delays, Burke’s parents managed to get her transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Friends organized a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for Liza’s treatment.

The organizer of the GoFundMe posted the heartbreaking update from Liza’s mother:

As of the publication of this article, $167,975 has been raised to help Liza’s family.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects on the run after reported kidnapping, shooting at officer
Tybee Island Police Department
Tybee Island Police Department releases weekly report including Orange Crush celebrations
Man indicted on murder charges for deadly July 2022 shooting in Savannah
Bulloch County Sheriff’s office searching for robbery suspect
Bulloch County Sheriff’s office searching for robbery suspect
Savannah residents speak out after kidnapping and police chase
‘Its generally been a low crime area:’ Savannah residents speak out after kidnapping and police chase

Latest News

SCORE Savannah hosting 10th annual State of Small Business in Chatham Co.
SCORE Savannah hosting 10th annual State of Small Business in Chatham Co.
Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Bluffton couple escapes from Sudan in midst of war
People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday,...
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day