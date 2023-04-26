Firefighters respond to fire at the Shellhouse Restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders have responded to a fire at the Shellhouse Restaurant at I-95 and 204.

Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building. According to Chatham Emergency Services, most of the fire was knocked down by the initial crews that were on scene which limited any additional damage.

Chatham Emergency Services says all workers got out without injuries. Crews are performing salvage and overall until hazards are mitigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.