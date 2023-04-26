Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency comes to an end next month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to Georgia’s Medicaid system.

This comes as the Covid-19 public health emergency is coming to an end next month meaning people will have to start reapplying for Medicaid eligibility again.

Georgia Senator and Health and Human Services Chair Ben Watson says Georgia is one of few states that will have work requirements to be eligible for Medicaid if you fall under a 100% poverty level.

The 100% poverty level, according to the Georgia Department of Health, for single family household is a salary of roughly $14,500. For a household of four, it’s $30,000.

In order for people falling in these categories to get Medicaid, they will have to work, do community service, be enrolled in college or vocational school for 20 hours a week.

Senator representing parts of area, Ben Watson, says prior, only people who have a disability, are elderly, children and new mothers were eligible for health care assistance.

“I think we’ll get every body in the state of Georgia covered and that’s what we need to do is get everybody state with insurance so they can be able to pay their hospital bill or their doctor bill,” said Senator Watson.

Watson says they have been trying to put this waiver program in place for about four years but the Biden Administration denied the request. A lawsuit ended up ruling in the states favor.

Senator Watson says the plan will go in place this summer.

