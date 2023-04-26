Georgia Southern University preparing for five commencement ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With commencement two weeks away, Georgia Southern University leaders say they’re already gearing up for more than 4,000 graduates in ceremonies in Savannah and Statesboro.

The five ceremonies begin May 9. Three will take place at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro and two at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

University vice president Dr. John Lester says students have the option to pick whether they march in Statesboro or Savannah. Even with that choice, he urges graduates and loved ones to plan for big crowds.

“We’ll have shuttles running at both venues for the area around each venue. Gates open an hour beforehand. Come early, be patient, and prepare to celebrate,” said Dr. John Lester, the vice president of Georgia Southern University.

He says the university tries to divide up the various colleges to even the number of graduates per ceremony and keep things moving smoothly.

