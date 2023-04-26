Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weather is warming up, and it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and camp. If you aren’t into the traditional style of camping, there is another way you can immerse yourself in nature. Our Michaela Romero takes us to Skidaway Island State Park where visitors have the opportunity to camp in the comfort of a yurt.

Have you ever wanted to disconnect from the world? Well, now at Skidway Island State Park you can with their newly installed yurts, let’s take a look inside.

As soon as you walk in, you will realize you won’t be roughing it in these upscale tents.

“They are air-conditioned, here in South Georgia, everybody loves that. In the winter months, they also offer heat and ceiling fans, and comfortable bed linens are provided,” said Jeri Nokes, the park manager.

She said it’s the perfect place for anyone to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“Whether it’s a girls’ trip or families with young children, and they’re just wanting to enjoy that experience with all that work of having to bring tents and things like that.”

She said what’s so great about these glamorized tents is that the moment you step outside, the world is your backyard.

“We have 6 miles of nature trails, we have a variety of programs bird hikes, full moon hikes, this summer we have junior ranger camps that are coming up.”

And after a long day exploring nature, Nokes added that she hopes the yurts give their guests peace and comfort.

“The word yurt means homeland, or just simply home, and the state of Georgia I imagine that’s what they had in mind when they put these yurts here and here at Skidway Island State Park just when you stay with us you feel at home.”

The yurts are open all year long and are accessible to everyone, including your furry friends. To reserve a yurt you can visit gastateparks.org

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.