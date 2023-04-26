Sky Cams
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day

Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday,...
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6. This means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty will be Jackson’s concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the Hawks’ victory.

Jackson’s Wednesday night show is still on as planned, but Thursday’s show will now be moved to Friday. All tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.

State Farm Arena put out the following statement:

State Farm Arena official statement.
State Farm Arena official statement.(Atlanta News First)

Doors will open Friday at 6:30 p.m. for Jackson’s show and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

