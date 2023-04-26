Sky Cams
Large debris on Harris Trail and Timber Trail, avoid area

Large debris
Large debris(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill is asking people to avoid Harris Trail and Timber Trail.

They say large debris are down in the road and they’re working to clear it now.

According to Georgia Power, over 1,000 people are without power in Richmond Hill.

For updates regarding power outages, you can check the Georgie Power outage map.

