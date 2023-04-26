Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects on the run after reported kidnapping, shooting at officer
Tybee Island Police Department
Tybee Island Police Department releases weekly report including Orange Crush celebrations
People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Man indicted on murder charges for deadly July 2022 shooting in Savannah
Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.
Fallen tree knocks out power to island communities

Latest News

Georgia Southern University commencement
Georgia Southern University preparing for five commencement ceremonies
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
Large debris
Large debris on Harris Trail and Timber Trail, avoid area
An Oregon woman has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two...
Woman found guilty of stealing more than $400K from her mother with dementia
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency comes to an end next month