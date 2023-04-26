Power outage impacting parts of Tybee, Wilmington, Talahi Islands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.

According to Georgia Power, over 6,000 people have been affected.

Georgia Power tells WTOC that the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. They are not sure of what caused the outage at this time.

For updates regarding the outage, you can check the Georgie Power outage map.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.