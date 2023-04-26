Sky Cams
Power outage impacting parts of Tybee, Wilmington, Talahi Islands

(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.

According to Georgia Power, over 6,000 people have been affected.

Georgia Power tells WTOC that the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. They are not sure of what caused the outage at this time.

For updates regarding the outage, you can check the Georgie Power outage map.

