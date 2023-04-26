Sky Cams
Ribbon cutting held for new Children’s Garden at The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting was held at The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens Wednesday.

They’re celebrating the opening of the new Children’s Garden. The one acre education and play area features an amphitheater that can be used as an outdoor classroom.

It also has fun things for kids of all ages to enjoy like a snake-shaped berm and a fruit tree tunnel.

Funding for the project came from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Taxes from 2014 to 2020.

